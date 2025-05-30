Previous
Young starling by rosiekind
Photo 3770

Young starling

Yesterday I had more than 20 starlings in the garden and there were just too many to count. Amazing to see so many and they have obviously had a good breeding year.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Wonderful clarity/dof!
May 30th, 2025  
