Previous
Photo 3770
Young starling
Yesterday I had more than 20 starlings in the garden and there were just too many to count. Amazing to see so many and they have obviously had a good breeding year.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th May 2025 1:37pm
Privacy
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
young
,
starling
Barb
ace
Wonderful clarity/dof!
May 30th, 2025
