Previous
Finding the feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3774

Finding the feeder

The young great tit on the left managed to find a safe place on the feeder with his parent.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Sweet!
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact