Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3774
Finding the feeder
The young great tit on the left managed to find a safe place on the feeder with his parent.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11266
photos
142
followers
49
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
Latest from all albums
4908
3773
4909
4910
4911
4912
3774
4913
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th June 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
child
,
garden
,
feeder
,
parent
,
great-tits
Barb
ace
Sweet!
June 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close