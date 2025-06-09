Sign up
Photo 3776
The youngster in the front
I was so pleased to see this young greenfinch on the feeder with it's parent as they have been endangered in this country. I regularly have 2 parents visiting but I haven't seen the young one before. I hope they do really well.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11272
photos
140
followers
48
following
1034% complete
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
,
greenfinches
,
youngster
