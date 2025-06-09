Previous
The youngster in the front by rosiekind
The youngster in the front

I was so pleased to see this young greenfinch on the feeder with it's parent as they have been endangered in this country. I regularly have 2 parents visiting but I haven't seen the young one before. I hope they do really well.
9th June 2025

Rosie Kind

