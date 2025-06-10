Sign up
Photo 3777
Mr Kite
I saw Mr Kite when I went for a walk along Wood Lane yesterday. I am gradually being able to walk a bit further after being unwell since going to Kenya.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th June 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
