Photo 3778
Bobbie blackbird
Bobbie likes sunflower hearts too. I shall soon have to buy another sack full of them. Blackbirds are supposed to be in decline too but I think they must all visit my garden as I have plenty.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th June 2025 10:58am
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
blackbird
