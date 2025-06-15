Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Photo 3780

Dining together

It's not very often that I get a photo of a male chaffinch (bottom left) together with the male greenfinch. They were obviously having a boys day out together. Of of course it's Fathers Day so probably they are celebrating!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

