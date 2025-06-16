Sign up
Previous
Photo 3781
A bit of a contratemp
I was surprised to see the greenfinch having a go at the chaffinch while the goldfinch just continued to eat his food.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11282
photos
140
followers
48
following
1035% complete
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th June 2025 2:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
chaffinch
,
goldfinch
,
greenfinch
