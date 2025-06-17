Previous
Woodie likes sunflower hearts by rosiekind
Photo 3782

Woodie likes sunflower hearts

He seems to have discovered that they are tasty as he appears on this feeder every day.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
Nice shot Rosie. They will eat anything that's easy to get at.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact