Photo 3782
Woodie likes sunflower hearts
He seems to have discovered that they are tasty as he appears on this feeder every day.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
garden
feeder
great-spotted-woodpecker
Steve Jacob
Nice shot Rosie. They will eat anything that's easy to get at.
June 17th, 2025
