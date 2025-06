This feeder is just for 2

However the young greenfinch was trying to get onto it. I am always pleased to see the greenfinches and they seem to have done well this year. At least I always get them in my garden but it might have something to do with all the food I put out for them and they absolutely adore sunflower hearts. The feeder is a squirrel proof one which is why there was no room for the youngster as the hole closes up if a squirrel decides to try his luck.