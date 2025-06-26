Sign up
Previous
Photo 3786
Another rescue horse
All the horses in the field are rescue horses and they are well cared for here.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th June 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
horse
,
field
,
village
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Don't touch it Rosie, you will have a sore throat in the morning due to feeling a little horse.
June 26th, 2025
