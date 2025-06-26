Previous
Another rescue horse by rosiekind
Photo 3786

Another rescue horse

All the horses in the field are rescue horses and they are well cared for here.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1037% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Don't touch it Rosie, you will have a sore throat in the morning due to feeling a little horse.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact