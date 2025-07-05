Sign up
Previous
Photo 3791
Then there was two
It's not a brilliant photo as they were the other side of the feeder which I must now go and fill up as the suet block is almost gone!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th July 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tits
