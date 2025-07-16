Sign up
Photo 3795
Showering his mate
I never get tired of photographing the blue tits and I liked this shot showing the water splashes.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th July 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bird-bath
,
blue-tits
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet !
July 16th, 2025
