Photo 3796
Having some lunch
Mrs Blackbird was eating some scraps on the grass and I can't remember what I put out last night but she seems to be enjoying it in the rain. It's amazing that the grass is looking greener already.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11330
photos
140
followers
48
following
1040% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th July 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
female
,
blackbird
