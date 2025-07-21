Previous
This is Charlie by rosiekind
This is Charlie

I got talking to his owner on the way back from the field in the village that houses the rescue horses. He seems such a lovely little dog and his owner was pleased to know about 365 project and said that he will look me up.
Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Mickey Anderson ace
What a great looking little doggie!!
July 21st, 2025  
