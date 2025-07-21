Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3798
This is Charlie
I got talking to his owner on the way back from the field in the village that houses the rescue horses. He seems such a lovely little dog and his owner was pleased to know about 365 project and said that he will look me up.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11334
photos
140
followers
48
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
Latest from all albums
4953
4954
3796
4955
3797
4956
3798
4957
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st July 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
village
Mickey Anderson
ace
What a great looking little doggie!!
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close