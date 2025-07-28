Sign up
Dear little greenfinch
I love to see all little birds but especially greenfinches as they are on the red endangered list and yet I have 4 that visit my garden regularly.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11344
photos
139
followers
47
following
1041% complete
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
