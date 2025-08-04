Sign up
Previous
Photo 3805
A neighbours flowers
I couldn’t resist a photo of these gorgeous flowers
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
4
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11355
photos
139
followers
47
following
1042% complete
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
Latest from all albums
4966
4967
4968
3804
4969
4970
3805
4971
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th August 2025 3:16pm
Tags
flowers
,
village
,
grange-way
Barb
ace
The fullest hanging basket of flowers that I think I've ever seen! Just beautiful!
August 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That is a beautiful bunch of flowers.
August 4th, 2025
Alli W
Absolutely gorgeous!
August 4th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great mixture so colorful, nicely spotted.
August 4th, 2025
