ID please by rosiekind
ID please

This little bird visited the bird bath this morning but I'm not sure what it is. I wonder whether it's a willow warbler but I'm not sure so any help would be much appreciated.
13th August 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Barb ace
Whatever it is, Rosie, you've gotten a really lovey capture of it!
August 13th, 2025  
