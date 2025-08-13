Sign up
Photo 3809
ID please
This little bird visited the bird bath this morning but I'm not sure what it is. I wonder whether it's a willow warbler but I'm not sure so any help would be much appreciated.
13th August 2025
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th August 2025 11:36am
Tags
bird
bird-bath
willow-warbler?
Barb
Whatever it is, Rosie, you've gotten a really lovey capture of it!
August 13th, 2025
