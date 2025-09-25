Previous
I'll spread my wings by rosiekind
Photo 3815

I'll spread my wings

This egret hung around for quite a long time so I got a lot of photos of him. He was very obliging.
25th September 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
