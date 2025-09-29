Sign up
Previous
Photo 3816
Little chaffinch
I don't very often get chaffinches on the feeders so I was pleased to see this little female.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11417
photos
139
followers
47
following
1045% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th September 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
female
,
chaffinch
Leave a Comment
