Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3818
Two together
Great tits tend to fly around together which is nice to see. These 2 were hanging around the top of this cut off tree waiting their turn on the feeders down below.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11427
photos
140
followers
47
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
Latest from all albums
5025
5026
5027
3817
5028
5029
3818
5030
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th September 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
great-tits
,
rspb-sandy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close