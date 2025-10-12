Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3819
Flowers from my garden
I just thought I would take some photos of the dahlias growing in the front garden.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11430
photos
141
followers
47
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
Latest from all albums
3817
5028
5029
3818
5030
5031
3819
5032
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
dahlias
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....beauties....Dahlias have been so good this year....and are lasting well too.
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close