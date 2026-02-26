Previous
RSPB Rat by rosiekind
Photo 3820

RSPB Rat

I stupidly went up to RSPB Sandy yesterday which is where I saw this rat. I don't know whether they haven't got any feeders up because he was there but they don't seem to do anything to help the birds at the moment and the cafe was closed.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
