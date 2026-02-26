Sign up
Photo 3820
RSPB Rat
I stupidly went up to RSPB Sandy yesterday which is where I saw this rat. I don't know whether they haven't got any feeders up because he was there but they don't seem to do anything to help the birds at the moment and the cafe was closed.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11536
photos
138
followers
46
following
1046% complete
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
5136
3820
5137
Views
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2026 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
rat
,
rspb-sandy
