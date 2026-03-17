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Finches today by rosiekind
Photo 3821

Finches today

I get lots of different finches in the garden and I'm always very pleased to see them.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rosie Kind

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@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
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