What a podgy tummy he has by rosiekind
Photo 1721

What a podgy tummy he has

It's not surprising really as I am getting through the nuts very quickly!
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Rosie Kind

Rosie Kind
Hope D Jennings ace
I love the comp here. It’s nice to see the whole environment this cutie is in. Love all the moss and vines and the texture of the wood. Fav
December 28th, 2019  
Merrelyn ace
Cute capture, lovely composition.
December 28th, 2019  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Chubby little rascal. Very cute capture.
December 28th, 2019  
