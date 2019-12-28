Sign up
Photo 1721
What a podgy tummy he has
It's not surprising really as I am getting through the nuts very quickly!
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
animal
garden
squizzer
nut-box
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love the comp here. It’s nice to see the whole environment this cutie is in. Love all the moss and vines and the texture of the wood. Fav
December 28th, 2019
Merrelyn
ace
Cute capture, lovely composition.
December 28th, 2019
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Chubby little rascal. Very cute capture.
December 28th, 2019
