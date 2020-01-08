Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1727
My little collared doves
These gentle birds always come as a pair and they stay very close together.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7572
photos
248
followers
54
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th January 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
collared-doves
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful dof, fav!
January 8th, 2020
