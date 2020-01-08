Previous
My little collared doves by rosiekind
Photo 1727

My little collared doves

These gentle birds always come as a pair and they stay very close together.
8th January 2020

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful dof, fav!
January 8th, 2020  
