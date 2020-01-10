Previous
Robbie wanted to say hello by rosiekind
Robbie wanted to say hello

As I looked out of the kitchen window, I saw him watching me. Perhaps he thought I might go out there with some suet pellets for his lunch but I was busy getting ours.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous capture!! He loves to pose for you!!
January 10th, 2020  
