Photo 1733
What a poser
I just had to post another robin photo as this little one posed so nicely on the fence near the teasels
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
robin
,
teasels
Hope D Jennings
ace
What a wonderful composition!
January 21st, 2020
