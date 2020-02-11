Previous
He stopped by for a drink by rosiekind
He stopped by for a drink

He's standing on what should be a feeder but as it fills up with water, it's more like a drinking vessel.
11th February 2020

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
How stunning, love the colour of your feeder.
February 11th, 2020  
