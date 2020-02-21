Previous
He had a lot to say by rosiekind
He had a lot to say

This looks like a mallard but he has a white bib. Does anyone know why this is? Please enlighten me
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Monica
I don't know about the bib, but he seems sure he's right
February 21st, 2020  
