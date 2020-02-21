Sign up
Photo 1743
He had a lot to say
This looks like a mallard but he has a white bib. Does anyone know why this is? Please enlighten me
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
mallard
,
priory
,
white-bib
Monica
I don't know about the bib, but he seems sure he's right
February 21st, 2020
