Goldfinch by rosiekind
Photo 1750

Goldfinch

I don't usually see goldfinches at RSPB so it was nice to see this one. My internet keeps going off and it's so annoying!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute close up capture.
March 10th, 2020  
