Previous
Next
Great Tot by rosiekind
Photo 1753

Great Tot

This little great tit was all fluffed up as it still feels quite cold. This is a female because the black stripe down its chest is thinner than the males.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise