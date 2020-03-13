Sign up
Photo 1753
Great Tot
This little great tit was all fluffed up as it still feels quite cold. This is a female because the black stripe down its chest is thinner than the males.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
female
,
great-tit
,
rspb-sandy
