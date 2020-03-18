Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1755
I wonder what he was saying
I think the goose on the right must be a male as he seems to be keeping the girls in check LOL
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th March 2020 4:26pm
Tags
birds
,
geese
,
bedford-embankment
Taffy
ace
Nice to have a laugh these days -- very funny.
March 18th, 2020
