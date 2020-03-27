Previous
Building her nest by rosiekind
Photo 1756

Building her nest

The little blue tit has been taking advantage of the nesting wool that I hung in the garden. Here she is flying back to her nest in the camera nest box.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
Diana ace
Such a precious moment you captured, simply amazing!
March 27th, 2020  
