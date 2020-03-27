Sign up
Photo 1756
Building her nest
The little blue tit has been taking advantage of the nesting wool that I hung in the garden. Here she is flying back to her nest in the camera nest box.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7751
photos
243
followers
54
following
481% complete
Even More
NIKON D7200
27th March 2020 7:37am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
,
nesting-wool
Diana
ace
Such a precious moment you captured, simply amazing!
March 27th, 2020
