Mr Chaffinch

This male chaffinch is a frequent visitor to the birdbath outside the kitchen window and I know it's the same one by the way he holds up one leg. I'm not sure why he does this but perhaps it is an old injury.



Robbie came to take a couple of suet pellets from my hand this morning. It is so lovely to see him and Mrs Blue Tit is busy making her nest in the camera nest box so I have plenty of little birds to watch in my garden. It makes me happy to see these little ones.