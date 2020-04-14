Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1760
I think this is a beefly
what more can I say
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
4
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7786
photos
243
followers
53
following
482% complete
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
2542
3071
1759
2543
3072
1760
2544
3073
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th April 2020 2:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
insect
,
beefly
,
cycle-track
wendy frost
ace
Nice capture I have these in my garden they are fascinating to watch.
April 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this unusual fly??
April 14th, 2020
Steve Jacob
You done well to find a still one.
April 14th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Lovely detail.
April 14th, 2020
