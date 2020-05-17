Sign up
Photo 1770
RK3_6090 Feeding the youngsters
The youngsters have taken to standing on the camelia bush right next to the feeder. They're not daft and the parents don't have far to go to feed them.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7857
photos
238
followers
55
following
484% complete
Tags
birds
,
feeding
,
starlings
,
youngsters
,
camelia-bush
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot and great timing.
May 17th, 2020
Steve Jacob
ace
Lovely capture Rosie
May 17th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Some kids! Fabulous timing, fav
May 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot ! They are so demanding aren't they ! fav
May 17th, 2020
