RK3_6090 Feeding the youngsters by rosiekind
Photo 1770

RK3_6090 Feeding the youngsters

The youngsters have taken to standing on the camelia bush right next to the feeder. They're not daft and the parents don't have far to go to feed them.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot and great timing.
May 17th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
Lovely capture Rosie
May 17th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Some kids! Fabulous timing, fav
May 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot ! They are so demanding aren't they ! fav
May 17th, 2020  
