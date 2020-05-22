Sign up
Photo 1774
RK3_6433 Look mate, save some for me
I didn't know that wood pigeons might like mealworms. The starlings had knocked a load out of the feeder onto the ground and they were then in a battle with big old Woodie to eat them up!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7870
photos
238
followers
56
following
486% complete
View this month »
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starling
,
mealworms
,
wood-pigeon
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot!
May 22nd, 2020
