Previous
Next
RK3_6433 Look mate, save some for me by rosiekind
Photo 1774

RK3_6433 Look mate, save some for me

I didn't know that wood pigeons might like mealworms. The starlings had knocked a load out of the feeder onto the ground and they were then in a battle with big old Woodie to eat them up!
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot!
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise