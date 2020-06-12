Previous
RK3_8705 Young Woodie has almost emptied the feeder by rosiekind
Photo 1788

RK3_8705 Young Woodie has almost emptied the feeder

I have just had to go and fill it up again. Hopefully Wilco's will have some more tubs of suet pellets as it's the best way to buy them.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

