RK3_9889 The doves by rosiekind
Photo 1794

RK3_9889 The doves

These collared doves always come as a pair and they had been on the feeder hanging from the washing line but flew up into the tree together.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Photo Details

