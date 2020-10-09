Previous
Just a little blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 1842

Just a little blackbird

I didn't see the chiff chaff again and I had come prepared with 600mm lens. Never mind, there's always another day!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and wonderful dof.
October 9th, 2020  
