Photo 1865
Having a stretch
The little collared dove was having a stretch in the silver birch tree.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8376
photos
217
followers
64
following
510% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th January 2021 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
,
having-a-stretch
