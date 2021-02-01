Previous
He didn't learn his lesson by rosiekind
He didn't learn his lesson

Here he is a few minutes later eyeing up the bird feeder - naughty boy!
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Rosie Kind

Babs ace
Ha ha looks as though he is pole dancing.
February 1st, 2021  
