Photo 1883
Balanced
This lovely greenfinch was balancing on the line waiting his turn at the feeder. Sometimes the greenfinches get a poor reception from the goldfinches who think that they own the particular feeder. They love sunflower hearts.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
greenfinch
,
washing-line
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and a great background.
February 13th, 2021
