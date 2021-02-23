Sign up
Photo 1888
Canada Geese
The cycle track runs alongside the river and these Canada geese were swimming along together. I suspect that they are a pair.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8493
photos
222
followers
65
following
517% complete
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
3385
1887
2799
3386
3387
1888
2800
3388
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd February 2021 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
waterfowl
,
canada-geese
,
river-great-ouse
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful geese.
February 23rd, 2021
