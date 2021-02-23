Previous
Next
Canada Geese by rosiekind
Photo 1888

Canada Geese

The cycle track runs alongside the river and these Canada geese were swimming along together. I suspect that they are a pair.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful geese.
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise