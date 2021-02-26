Sign up
Photo 1890
This is Boo
He's a very friendly dog that lives at Hill Farm. I haven't seen him for ages so it was nice to make a fuss of him today.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8502
photos
223
followers
65
following
517% complete
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
3389
1889
2802
3390
418
1890
2803
3391
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th February 2021 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
boo
,
wood-lane
,
hill-farm
Diana
ace
Hello Boo, he looks a bit wary.
February 26th, 2021
