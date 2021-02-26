Previous
This is Boo by rosiekind
Photo 1890

This is Boo

He's a very friendly dog that lives at Hill Farm. I haven't seen him for ages so it was nice to make a fuss of him today.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Hello Boo, he looks a bit wary.
February 26th, 2021  
