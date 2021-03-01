Sign up
Photo 1892
They like suet pellets too
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8510
photos
223
followers
65
following
518% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st March 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
Peter
ace
Another lovely capture Rosie:)
March 1st, 2021
