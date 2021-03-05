Previous
Next
My regular doves by rosiekind
Photo 1894

My regular doves

The doves always come as a pair and they enjoy the seed from this feeder.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love the tones in this shot, how wonderful to have them as regular visitors.
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise