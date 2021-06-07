Sign up
Photo 1938
I got the fisheye out
This is our house viewed through a fisheye lens. I got the idea after seeing posts by my very good friend Pam Knowler
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
village
fisheye-lens
my-house
