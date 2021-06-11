Sign up
Photo 1942
Young blackbird
Posing on the birdbath.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8752
photos
220
followers
64
following
532% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th June 2021 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
blackbird
,
youngster
365 Project
