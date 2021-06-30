Sign up
Photo 1950
Clematis
I thought these clematis looked rather pretty in someone's garden
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th June 2021 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
village
,
plants
,
clematis
Diana
ace
what a beautiful composition and capture, they look stunning.
June 30th, 2021
Kate
ace
Lovely composition
June 30th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
They're gorgeous, lovely colours and composition
June 30th, 2021
